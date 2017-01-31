Pakistan places Jamaat-ud-Dawa emir under house arrest
The Pakistani government has issued orders to place Jamaat-ud-Dawa emir Hafiz Saeed under house arrest and raid the group's offices. Saeed, who runs a state within the Pakistani state that is akin to Lebanese Hezbollah, has been placed in protective custody in the past, only to be freed.
