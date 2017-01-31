Pakistan Army Rejects Afghan Terror Charges
A Pakistan army soldier stands guard in the Pakistani tribal area of Khyber near the Torkham border post between Pakistan and Afghanistan, June 15, 2016. Pakistan's military said Tuesday that it was not involved in acts of terrorism in neighboring Afghanistan and called on Afghan forces to boost security on their side of a largely porous 2,600-kilometer border between the two countries.
