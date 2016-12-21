Pak backed Taliban behind killing of Sikh community leader in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jan. 2 : The Taliban at the behest of Pakistan is suspected to have killed Lala Del Souz, a leader of the minority Sikh community in Kunduz city of Afghanistan. Del Souz, a naturopath, was reportedly on his way to his shop in the Haji Gulistan Kochi Haman area on the morning of December 29 when gunmen fired at him.

