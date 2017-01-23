Pak army chief's 'tough talk' with Kabul on terror
Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa plans to tell Afghan leadership to put an end to the blame game on terror attacks, a Pak media report said Bajwa is likely to visit Afghanistan to discuss cross border terrorism after the Trump administration clarifies its policy on Kabul NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa accepted Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani 's invitation for "serious talks" with the intention to put an end to the allegations of cross border terrorism, a Pakistan media report said. In his future audience with the Afghan president, Bajwa plans to deliver a firm message: "Stop blaming Pakistan for your own failings".
