Pak army chief's 'tough talk' with Ka...

Pak army chief's 'tough talk' with Kabul on terror

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa plans to tell Afghan leadership to put an end to the blame game on terror attacks, a Pak media report said Bajwa is likely to visit Afghanistan to discuss cross border terrorism after the Trump administration clarifies its policy on Kabul NEW DELHI: Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa accepted Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani 's invitation for "serious talks" with the intention to put an end to the allegations of cross border terrorism, a Pakistan media report said. In his future audience with the Afghan president, Bajwa plans to deliver a firm message: "Stop blaming Pakistan for your own failings".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Mon RED 35,852
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Mon wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,716 • Total comments across all topics: 278,213,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC