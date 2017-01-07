P. DU30's top priority - " poverty, terrorism, or drugs?

As clearly proven during the closing days of 2016 and early 2017, terrorism and violence around the world dominated the headlines. Not just the beleaguered Middle East, but also Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, France, Belgium, Turkey, Russia, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, the Philippines and even the US were not spared wanton killings because of man's inhumanity to fellowman.

