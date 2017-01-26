Officials: Afghan Border Guard Killed...

Officials: Afghan Border Guard Killed in Clashes with Pakistan

16 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Afghan officials say a border clash with Pakistan has left at least one Afghan border guard dead and two wounded. The skirmishes Thursday in the Spinbuldak area of southern Kandahar province lasted for about two hours, Afghan provincial police spokesman Ghorzang Afridi told VOA.

