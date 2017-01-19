Obama Makes Farewell Call to Afghan Leaders

The Afghan government says President Barak Obama made a farewell phone call to President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah congratulating them on progress fighting corruption and offering his condolences for recent attacks. Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, the Afghan president's spokesman, said Thursday that Obama spoke of the close cooperation between the two countries, which have been battling a Taliban insurgency since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.

