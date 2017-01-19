Obama Makes Farewell Call to Afghan Leaders
The Afghan government says President Barak Obama made a farewell phone call to President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah congratulating them on progress fighting corruption and offering his condolences for recent attacks. Mohammad Haroon Chakhansuri, the Afghan president's spokesman, said Thursday that Obama spoke of the close cooperation between the two countries, which have been battling a Taliban insurgency since the 2001 U.S.-led invasion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Speaking For daOt...
|35,850
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC