NZ's terror risk 'low' but English wa...

NZ's terror risk 'low' but English warns against complacency

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A meeting with Nato head Jens Stoltenberg has given Prime Minister Bill English an insight into the terror attacks across Europe, as well as a warning about New Zealand's security. When asked afterwards how safe countries such as New Zealand were from the terror attacks that have blighted Europe, Stoltenberg said Isis was losing ground in Iraq and Syria and was now on the defensive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) 2 hr themoonvilletunnel 3
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 4 hr Splasher2255 35,809
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Thu Simon Lonna 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,769 • Total comments across all topics: 277,892,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC