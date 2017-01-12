NZ's terror risk 'low' but English warns against complacency
A meeting with Nato head Jens Stoltenberg has given Prime Minister Bill English an insight into the terror attacks across Europe, as well as a warning about New Zealand's security. When asked afterwards how safe countries such as New Zealand were from the terror attacks that have blighted Europe, Stoltenberg said Isis was losing ground in Iraq and Syria and was now on the defensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 hr
|Splasher2255
|35,809
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Simon Lonna
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC