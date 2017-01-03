News 5 mins ago 2:59 p.m.More than 100 killed, wounded as terror attacks rock Afghanistan
Twin suicide blasts near the Afghan parliament during Tuesday's afternoon rush killed dozens of people and wounded dozens more as a wave of violence rocked the country. "Taliban terrorist group carried out two suicide attacks today in KBL targeting a bus carrying civilians, many lost their lives," Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Brian_G
|35,789
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC