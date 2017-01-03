New Television Documentary Film Serie...

New Television Documentary Film Series Offers Platform for Creative, In Depth, Original Story Tel...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: BroadcastNewsroom

"BIG STORY," a 35 hour television strand each weekend is home to a wide range of current affairs documentaries tackling global issues in unique and creative ways. The series is part of the launch of a dynamic new platform of programs on the China Global Television Network .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadcastNewsroom.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 12 hr Into The Night 35,782
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Sun Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,976

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC