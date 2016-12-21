More than 1,000 Schools shut across A...

More than 1,000 Schools shut across Afghanistan due to security situation

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jan. 2 : The current state of security in Afghanistan has led to more than 1,000 schools across the country to be closed down. Tole News quoted Acting Minister of Education Asadullah Mohaqiq, as saying that more than 1,000 schools are closed across the country due to insecurity.

