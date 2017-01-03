Marines to return to Afghanistan's He...

Marines to return to Afghanistan's Helmand Province to aid fight against Taliban

2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

About 300 U.S. Marines will be sent to southern Afghanistan this spring to help Afghan security forces locked in a bitter battle against the Taliban, according to the Pentagon. The move puts Americans back in a combat role in Helmand province, where Marines fought for more than a decade before they were withdrawn in 2014.

