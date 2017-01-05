Lawyer: Afghan Migrant Attacked Cops ...

Lawyer: Afghan Migrant Attacked Cops With Claw Hammer Because UKa s Left-Lane Driving Too Stressful

Read more: Breitbart.com

An Afghan migrant, who was convicted of beheading a woman in the Netherlands, walked unchecked into the UK where he went on to brutally attack two police officers with a claw hammer. Jamshid Piruz's lawyer defended his actions by insisting the "offence was committed at a time of stress for my client" as he "was in a foreign country" and was "very confused by the vehicles driving on a different side of the road," reports to the Daily Mail .

Chicago, IL

