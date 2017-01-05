Lawyer: Afghan Migrant Attacked Cops With Claw Hammer Because UKa s Left-Lane Driving Too Stressful
An Afghan migrant, who was convicted of beheading a woman in the Netherlands, walked unchecked into the UK where he went on to brutally attack two police officers with a claw hammer. Jamshid Piruz's lawyer defended his actions by insisting the "offence was committed at a time of stress for my client" as he "was in a foreign country" and was "very confused by the vehicles driving on a different side of the road," reports to the Daily Mail .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|Kisses7644
|35,741
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec '16
|Mouth9541
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC