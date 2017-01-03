Is Russia Helping the Taliban?

Is Russia Helping the Taliban?

In its latest ploy to undermine NATO, Russia is urging cooperation with the Afghan extremists even as their ties to al Qaeda grow deep. More than 15 years into America's war in Afghanistan , the Russian government is openly advocating on behalf of the Taliban .

