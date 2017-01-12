Inquest resumes into death of British...

Inquest resumes into death of British soldier in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

An inquest will resume into the death of a British soldier who was killed in a suspected friendly fire incident in Afghanistan four years ago. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35370576.ece/da657/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-481d1a5e-c995-4a60-b2ed-d82cb1dda261_I1.jpg An inquest will resume into the death of a British soldier who was killed in a suspected friendly fire incident in Afghanistan four years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 1 hr WEKNOW 35,836
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Fri themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec '16 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,841 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC