In Afghanistan, Trump will inherit a costly stalemate and few solutions
Pfc. William Berczik of Houston, with the 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, stands on top of a Stryker vehicle after a live-fire exercise with 120mm mortars in the desert on March 6, 2014, near Kandahar, Afghanistan. For President Obama, the war in Afghanistan has been a matter of profound ambivalence - a strategic necessity and an unmistakable burden.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Into The Night
|35,849
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec '16
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
