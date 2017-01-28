IMF Says Returning Refugees 'Aggravating' Government's Capacity
The International Monetary Fund says Afghanistan is experiencing a "large influx" of returning refugees that is severely testing the country's ability to absorb so many displaced people. In a report issued this week, the IMF said more than 700,000 refugees returned to Afghanistan last year, mainly from Pakistan, but also from Iran, Europe, and elsewhere.
