Illinois National Guard soldiers return from Afghanistan

13 hrs ago

About 30 Illinois Army National Guard members who served in Afghanistan during the past year have returned home during the past few weeks. Officials say members of the 233rd Military Police Company based in Springfield came home after completing a post-mobilization program at Fort Bliss, Texas.

Chicago, IL

