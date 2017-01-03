Illinois National Guard soldiers return from Afghanistan
About 30 Illinois Army National Guard members who served in Afghanistan during the past year have returned home during the past few weeks. Officials say members of the 233rd Military Police Company based in Springfield came home after completing a post-mobilization program at Fort Bliss, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|43 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,734
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec '16
|Mouth9541
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC