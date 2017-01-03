'I will fix it,' struggling ex-soldier said before Nova Scotia murder-suicides
A clearer picture is emerging of the former soldier involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Nova Scotia, with his own words on social media revealing a man struggling with PTSD who was trying to get his life back. "I'm truly sorry for freaking out at my wife/daughter and people who know me .... I'm not getting a lawyer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,764
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec '16
|Mouth9541
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC