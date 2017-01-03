Gunmen kill eight Hazara miners in Af...

Gunmen kill eight Hazara miners in Afghanistan

Reuters

Unidentified gunmen killed eight members of Afghanistan's Hazara minority who were working as miners in the northern province of Baghlan, a local government official said. Faiz Mohammad Amiri, governor of Taleh va Barfak district, said the eight dead and three other wounded, who all came from Daykundi province in central Afghanistan, had been pulled out of a vehicle and shot on Friday.

Chicago, IL

