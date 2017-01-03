Gunmen Kill 13 Miners In Northern Afghanistan

Faiz Mohammad Amiri, the district governor of Tala wa Barfak, in Baghlan Province, told RFE/RL's Radio Free Afghanistan that the miners were killed on January 6. He said three other miners were wounded in the attack. But Amiri said the attack was likely carried out by the Islamic State militant group, which has carried out a string of deadly attacks on Shi'ite Muslims in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.