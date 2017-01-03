Guantanamo Bay convict charged with a...

Guantanamo Bay convict charged with assault in Australia

David Hicks, the first prisoner held at the U.S. Navy base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to be convicted by a military court, appeared in an Australian court on Tuesday charged with assaulting his partner. Hicks, 41, appeared in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court in his hometown of Adelaide for a pre-trial conference on a charge that he assaulted his partner in September.

