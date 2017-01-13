Foreign murderer jailed for life for 'horror film' hammer attack on police officers
A foreign convicted murderer who was jailed in the Netherlands after slitting the throat of his female tenant has been jailed in Britain for life for a "horror film" hammer attack on two police officers. Afghan-born Jamshid Piruz, 35, served six years of a 12-year jail term imposed in August 2007 for the "cold-blooded" killing in Almere a year earlier, according to Dutch court documents seen by the Press Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITV.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|1 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,812
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|10 hr
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Thu
|Simon Lonna
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC