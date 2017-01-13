Foreign murderer jailed for life for ...

Foreign murderer jailed for life for 'horror film' hammer attack on police officers

A foreign convicted murderer who was jailed in the Netherlands after slitting the throat of his female tenant has been jailed in Britain for life for a "horror film" hammer attack on two police officers. Afghan-born Jamshid Piruz, 35, served six years of a 12-year jail term imposed in August 2007 for the "cold-blooded" killing in Almere a year earlier, according to Dutch court documents seen by the Press Association.

