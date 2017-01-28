For Afghan Women Seeking Divorce, a W...

For Afghan Women Seeking Divorce, a Wild Goose Chase

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Truthdig

In Afghanistan, women do not have the right to seek divorce. I met Rahima Sadat in Shahr Ara, Kabul's only park designated for women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 17 hr Into The Night 35,875
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... Jan 23 wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,370 • Total comments across all topics: 278,420,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC