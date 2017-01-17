FATA: Smouldering Fire

Registering the first violent incident of the year in the region, 25 people were killed and more than 87 were injured in a bomb blast at the Sabzi Mandi area of Parachinar in the Kurram Agency of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas in the morning of January 21, 2017. A statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said that the improvised explosive device blast took place at 08:50am PST.

