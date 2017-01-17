Eight people killed in their home by shell in Egypt's Rafah
Eight people were killed on Saturday after a shell landed on a house in southern Rafah, in the north of Sinai, eye witnesses and medical sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack and witnesses and medical sources said the source of the shell was unknown.
