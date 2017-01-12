EditorialsPaul: Will Obama's - good war' in Afghanistan...
Last week, as the mainstream media continued to obsess over the CIA's evidence-free claim that the Russians hacked the presidential election, President Barack Obama quietly sent 300 U.S. Marines back into Afghanistan's Helmand Province. Paul: Will Obama's 'good war' in Afghanistan continue? Last week, as the mainstream media continued to obsess over the CIA's evidence-free claim that the Russians hacked the presidential election, President Barack Obama quietly sent 300 U.S. Marines back into Afghanistan's Helmand Province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|Starz3393
|35,800
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|20 hr
|Simon Lonna
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC