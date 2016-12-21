Dushanbe Probing Claim Taliban Tanks ...

Dushanbe Probing Claim Taliban Tanks Being Repaired In Tajikistan

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Muhammad Omar Safi claims that cooperation between the Afghan Taliban and the Russian military has been going on for nearly two years. Tajik authorities are looking into claims by an Afghan official that Taliban heavy weapons are being repaired by Russian engineers in Tajikistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) Sun Patriot AKA Bozo 35,721
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Sat Le Jimbo 41
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Dec 23 Richard Cutshaw 23
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec 12 Le Jimbo 53
News Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ... Dec 4 Mouth9541 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,279 • Total comments across all topics: 277,536,900

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC