.com | Zuma sends condolences after diplomats killed in Afghanistan bombings

A US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II ground attack aircraft plane flies low over US Special Forces units and Afghan soldier positions of the 4th Brigade, 201 Army Corps of the Afghan National Army. Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates after five government officials were killed in a bomb attack on Tuesday.
