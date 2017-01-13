.com | Zuma sends condolences after d...

.com | Zuma sends condolences after diplomats killed in Afghanistan bombings

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News24

A US Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II ground attack aircraft plane flies low over US Special Forces units and Afghan soldier positions of the 4th Brigade, 201 Army Corps of the Afghan National Army. Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates after five government officials were killed in a bomb attack on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 44 min Splasher2255 35,809
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Thu Simon Lonna 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
News Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu... Dec 21 Eleanor 15
News Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ... Dec 14 NUMBER1DEPLORABLE 1
News Trump close to naming retired Marine general to... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 53
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC