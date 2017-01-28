Close to 50 killed in snow in Afghani...

Close to 50 killed in snow in Afghanistan

At least 47 people have died in the last three weeks because of the severe cold and heavy snowfall in northern Afghanistan's Jowzjan province, an official says. Access to health centres was limited as roads were closed off because of the snowfall, Rahmatullah Hashir, district governor of Darzab told DPA.

Chicago, IL

