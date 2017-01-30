Chinese firm signs contract to build road in Afghanistan

Afghan Minister of Public Works Mahmuod Baligh and Vice Chairman of China Road and Bridge Corporation Lu Shan signed the 205-million-U.S. dollar deal during a ceremony held in Afghan Presidential Palace which was witnessed by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and other high-ranking officials. "Launching of Dare-e-Sof and Yakawlang Road project by the Chinese firm will definitely increased Afghan economic growth and it is a significant step for connecting Afghan provinces," Baligh told the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.