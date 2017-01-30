Canadian war-zone doctors saving ISIL jihadists at hospital near the front lines in Iraq

Canadian doctors who have honed their skills from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the killing fields of Iraq, are now using them to save the lives of enemy jihadists. "We treat anybody who comes through the front door," said Lt.-Col Richard Morin, a physician who oversees Canada's Role 2 Hospital at Erbil Airport, 80 kilometres east of the front lines at Mosul.

