Canadian war-zone doctors saving ISIL jihadists at hospital near the front lines in Iraq
Canadian doctors who have honed their skills from the battlefields of Afghanistan to the killing fields of Iraq, are now using them to save the lives of enemy jihadists. "We treat anybody who comes through the front door," said Lt.-Col Richard Morin, a physician who oversees Canada's Role 2 Hospital at Erbil Airport, 80 kilometres east of the front lines at Mosul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|35,778
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|9 hr
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC