Canada stands by aid to Afghanistan as World Bank investigates fraud allegations

17 hrs ago

The Canadian government is standing by its commitment to increase the number of Afghan children and girls in school as the World Bank investigates whether aid funds earmarked for the country's largest national education program were misappropriated. "We have to wait for the results of the investigation to better understand the scope of the problem," said International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in a phone interview Wednesday.

