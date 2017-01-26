Canada stands by aid to Afghanistan as World Bank investigates fraud allegations
The Canadian government is standing by its commitment to increase the number of Afghan children and girls in school as the World Bank investigates whether aid funds earmarked for the country's largest national education program were misappropriated. "We have to wait for the results of the investigation to better understand the scope of the problem," said International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in a phone interview Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|How Climate Scien...
|35,856
|World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ...
|Jan 23
|wichita-rick
|2
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Jan 13
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC