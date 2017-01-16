Blast kills at least 21 in Pakistan v...

Blast kills at least 21 in Pakistan vegetable market, says official

An explosion in a busy vegetable market killed at least 21 people on Saturday in Pakistan's remote northwestern tribal region, an official said. About 40 others were wounded in the blast in Kurram region, near the border with Afghanistan, said Sajid Hussain Turi, member of the National Assembly from the region.

