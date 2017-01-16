Blast At Afghan Buzkashi Match Kills ...

Blast At Afghan Buzkashi Match Kills Anti-Taliban Militia Leader, Two Others

An explosion in northern Afghanistan has killed at least three people outside a game of buzkashi - a popular, traditional equestrian sport in Afghanistan and Central Asia that is similar to polo but uses a goat or calf carcass instead of a ball. The explosion was to the east of Mazar-e Shariff, in the Khulm District of Balkh Province, as spectators were leaving the buzkashi match.

