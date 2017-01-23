At least two Afghan citizens shot dea...

At least two Afghan citizens shot dead in Pakistan

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Kabul/Islamabad, Jan 23 : A monetary dispute turned fatal for two Afghani citizens in Pakistan as they were shot dead, Khaama Press reported. The incident also left another Afghani national injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 8 hr RED 35,852
News World's most extreme tour guide is 79-year-old ... 17 hr wichita-rick 2
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10) Jan 13 themoonvilletunnel 3
News Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07) Jan 12 Anonymous 24
News US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ... Jan 8 Kar 1
News Obama administration is close to announcing mea... Dec 31 Le Jimbo 41
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,956 • Total comments across all topics: 278,186,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC