At least 7 civilians die in Blast in eastern Afghanistan

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The bomb exploded on the side of a road in Nangarhar province, on the eastern border with Pakistan, the ministry said, according to Xinhua news agency. Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country.

Chicago, IL

