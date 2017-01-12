At least 7 civilians die in Blast in eastern Afghanistan
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The bomb exploded on the side of a road in Nangarhar province, on the eastern border with Pakistan, the ministry said, according to Xinhua news agency. Afghanistan is experiencing political, social and security instability, in particular, due to the activity of Taliban, a militant group formed in the 1990s, seeking to establish Sharia law in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|59 min
|USAUSAUSA
|35,829
|Jackson Fire Chief Injured In Afghanistan | Ohi... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Jan 12
|Anonymous
|24
|US Official Says 300 US Marines Will Deploy in ...
|Jan 8
|Kar
|1
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec '16
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC