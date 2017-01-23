An Al-Qaeda Attack in Mali: Just Another Ripple of the Endless, Bogus "War on Terror"
AP reports that a group linked to al-Qaida's North Africa branch, al-Mourabitoun, has claimed responsibility for an attack last week on a camp in northern Mali used by government troops and former rebels, killing 71 and wounding 115. The government has proclaimed three days of mourning.
