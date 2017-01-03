An Afghanistan Strategy Primer For The Trump Administration
There are two interrelated strategic challenges that continue to impede U.S. efforts in Afghanistan the unity and authority of the Afghan central government and Pakistani intervention. The extent of U.S. military involvement, that is, troop levels and the operational tempo have always been predicated on a single proposition , to buy enough time so that Afghan security forces can successfully take the lead against the Taliban with the U.S. in a supporting role, an endeavor now underway for over fifteen years.
