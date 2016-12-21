America Can't Afford more Wars: Time for Washington to Promote Economics of Peace
President-elect Donald Trump appears focused on domestic policy. He wants to rebuild infrastructure, cut taxes, reduce imports, save jobs, streamline regulation, and more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,721
|Obama administration is close to announcing mea...
|Dec 31
|Le Jimbo
|41
|Weld women are good choices to be judge (Jul '07)
|Dec 23
|Richard Cutshaw
|23
|Afghans who aided US military face long, fearfu...
|Dec 21
|Eleanor
|15
|Germany moves to deport Afghan asylum seekers, ...
|Dec 14
|NUMBER1DEPLORABLE
|1
|Trump close to naming retired Marine general to...
|Dec 12
|Le Jimbo
|53
|Bowe Bergdahl seeks pardon from Obama to avert ...
|Dec 4
|Mouth9541
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC