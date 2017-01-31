All-Female Orchestra From Afghanistan...

All-Female Orchestra From Afghanistan Is A Force For Change

8 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

It's perhaps the unlikeliest symphony orchestra in the world - an all-female ensemble from a strict Muslim society where it's often dangerous for young women to step outside of their homes unescorted. It's called Zohra - the name of a music goddess in Persian literature, according to its founder.

