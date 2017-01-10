Alexander Blackman: Marine A's murder...

Alexander Blackman: Marine A's murder conviction could be quashed 'because judge mishandled trial'

The conviction of a Royal Marine found guilty of murdering an injured Taliban fighter could be quashed as the judge mishandled his trial, it is reported. Judge Advocate General Jeff Blackett, the country's most senior military judge, has been criticised by the Criminal Cases Review Commission for not offering a military jury the chance to convict Sergeant Alexander Blackman of manslaughter, the Daily Telegraph said.

Chicago, IL

