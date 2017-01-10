Aid groups need $550 million to confr...

Aid groups need $550 million to confront worsening Afghan crisis - U.N.

International aid groups needs more than a half a billion dollars this year to help millions of Afghans struggling with increased violence and a bleak economy, as a humanitarian crisis worsens, a senior U.N. official told Reuters. The United Nations estimates at least 9.3 million Afghans, or nearly a third of the population, will need humanitarian assistance in 2017, a 13 percent increase from last year.

