Afghanistan's first female orchestra set to take Davos

Yesterday Read more: Turkish Daily News

In the face of death threats and accusations they are dishonoring their families by daring to perform, the women of Afghanistan's first all-female orchestra are charting a new destiny for themselves through music. The group is set to be catapulted onto the world stage with a performance at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Chicago, IL

