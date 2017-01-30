Afghanistan welcomes return of US Marines to Helmand

Afghanistan on Saturday welcomed the Pentagon's decision to deploy some 300 US Marines to the volatile province of Helmand, where American forces engaged in heated combat until their mission ended in 2014. The Marines will head to the poppy-growing southern province this spring to assist a NATO-led mission to train Afghan forces, in the latest sign that foreign forces are increasingly being drawn back into the worsening conflict.

