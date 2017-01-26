Afghanistan urges more women to join national army

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jan. 27 : The Afghan Ministry of Defence said it has enforced a special salary scale and other incentives for female recruits to encourage more women to join the ranks of the Afghan National Army . MoD spokesperson Dawlat Waziri said on Thursday that more than 400 female recruits are in training at the Defence Ministry institutions currently, reports the Tolo News.

