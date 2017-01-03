Afghanistan: Suicide bomber killed by...

Afghanistan: Suicide bomber killed by own explosives

Kabul, Jan 4 : A suicide bomber was killed when his suicide vest went off prematurely in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, media reports said on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the incident apart from the attacker.

