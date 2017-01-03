Afghanistan: Suicide bomber killed by own explosives
Kabul, Jan 4 : A suicide bomber was killed when his suicide vest went off prematurely in Afghanistan's southern Zabul province, media reports said on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the incident apart from the attacker.
