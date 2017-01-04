Afghanistan struggles to absorb wave of returnees from Pakistan
A breakdown in Afghanistan's relationship with Pakistan has driven a flood of Afghans living there to return, severely straining their war-ravaged homeland's resources just as it is experiencing an escalation of violence. Many of last year's more than 600,000 returnees had lived in Pakistan for decades as refugees, both documented and undocumented, and have few local connections to assist in their resettlement.
