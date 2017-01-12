Afghanistan: Protests break out against Pakistan's support to Taliban22 min ago

Afghanistan: Protests break out again...

Afghanistan: Protests break out against Pakistan's support to Taliban

Herat , Jan. 15 : Anti Pakistan protests have erupted in Herat in Afghanistan over Islamabad's support to the Taliban which led to the killing of five Diplomats from the United Arab Emirates. The protests took place outside the Pakistan Consulate in Herat with protestors chanting slogans of ' down with Pakistan '.

Chicago, IL

