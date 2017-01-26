Afghanistan Orders Arrest of VP's Bod...

Afghanistan Orders Arrest of VP's Bodyguards, After Reports of Rape & Torture

Read more: Democracy Now

In Afghanistan, the attorney general has ordered the arrest of Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum's bodyguards, after another politician said the guards raped and tortured him. Dostum is one of Afghanistan's most notorious warlords.

